Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.83% from the company’s current price.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $37.32 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

