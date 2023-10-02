Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,097,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 936,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,980 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

