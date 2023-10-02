RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,086,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,748,988. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

