Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. 5,535,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,839,797. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

