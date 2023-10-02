Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 864 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,671,000. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.82. 2,585,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.