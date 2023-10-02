Reviewing Suzano (SUZ) & Its Competitors

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 16 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Suzano to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Suzano has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzano’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suzano and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano 47.44% 64.65% 17.21% Suzano Competitors 7.80% 19.45% 6.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

2.6% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Suzano pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 78.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Suzano has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suzano and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $9.65 billion $4.53 billion 3.14 Suzano Competitors $4.37 billion $623.73 million 30.70

Suzano has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Suzano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Suzano and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suzano Competitors 72 570 279 40 2.30

As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 34.05%. Given Suzano’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Suzano has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Suzano beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials. In addition, the company is involved in the business office, production packaging, and financial fundraising activities; research, development, production, commercialization, and distribution of wood-based textile fibers, yarns, and filaments produced from cellulose and microfibrillated cellulose; and research and development of wood raw materials for the textile industry. Suzano S.A. was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

