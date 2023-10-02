Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,368,000 after purchasing an additional 310,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 202,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $259.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,487. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $177.49 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.38.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

