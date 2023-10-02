Raymond James Trims Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 99,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 320,529 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 113,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

