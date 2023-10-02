Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simrat Randhawa acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, insider Simrat Randhawa bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 14,887 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $161,523.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,834,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,903,956.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,887 shares of company stock worth $978,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies. It develops monoclonal antibodies and complement therapeutics to deliver transformative medicines for patients with rare diseases. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, with an additional office in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.