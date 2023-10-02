PSI Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.38. 1,096,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

