PSI Advisors LLC Buys 1,301 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,299,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,421,789. The company has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

