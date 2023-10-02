Private Ocean LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,365,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,504,609. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.48.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.