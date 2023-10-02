Private Ocean LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.95. 527,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,044. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

