Private Ocean LLC Purchases 666,730 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,730 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $38,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.32. 885,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $46.86.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
