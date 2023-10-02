Private Ocean LLC Purchases 1,747 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 63.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,960,000 after buying an additional 1,074,915 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,437 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

