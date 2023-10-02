Piper Sandler Raises Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $165.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

AIZ has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.20.

Assurant Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.87. The company had a trading volume of 53,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,999. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,113. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 44.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Assurant by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,550,000 after purchasing an additional 695,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

