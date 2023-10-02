Pflug Koory LLC Buys 520 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.43. 4,568,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

