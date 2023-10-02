Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $35.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,768,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,554,736. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 17,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 81,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

