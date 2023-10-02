Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.90 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $482.75 million and $1.90 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005393 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

