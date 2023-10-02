Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,226. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

