Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 524,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business's 50 day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

