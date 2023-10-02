Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after buying an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $443.06. 70,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,402. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.71 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.16.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

