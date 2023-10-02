Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 1.6 %

ONVO stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.88. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.