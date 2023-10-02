Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Down 1.6 %
ONVO stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.88. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
