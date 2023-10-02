Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Down 13.3% in September

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NTIC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.42. 4,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,364. The company has a market cap of $125.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 50.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

