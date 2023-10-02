Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $304,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

Intel stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. 6,594,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,726,637. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

