Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys 80 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MCD traded down $3.51 on Monday, hitting $259.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,113. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $231.71 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.40 and its 200 day moving average is $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

