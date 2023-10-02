Nilsine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE LOW traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,250. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.