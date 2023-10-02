NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,179,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 8,474,651 shares.The stock last traded at $54.27 and had previously closed at $57.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

