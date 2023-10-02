NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,799,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

