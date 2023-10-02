Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $359.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,920,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,448,328. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.48. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.