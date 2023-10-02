NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.66. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

