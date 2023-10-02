Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Natuzzi stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

