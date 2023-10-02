Morgan Stanley Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $25.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.43. 952,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,148.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 748,938 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 63,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Antero Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

