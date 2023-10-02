Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Shares of BA traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.50. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

