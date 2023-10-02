Monness Crespi & Hardt Begins Coverage on Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adyen from C$1,800.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,366.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ADYEY
Adyen Trading Up 4.4 %
Adyen Company Profile
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
