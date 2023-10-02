Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.43.

MU stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

