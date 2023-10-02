Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

