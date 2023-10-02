Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,100. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.