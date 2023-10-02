Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 141,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

