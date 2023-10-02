Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.88. 326,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,511. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

