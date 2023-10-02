Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

