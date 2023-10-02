Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $318,000 in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.51. 44,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.86.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.