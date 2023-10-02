Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $675,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,549,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $97,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 576,160 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,726. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.43. 144,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.