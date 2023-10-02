Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,280 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,553 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

