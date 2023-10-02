Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 857,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $41.55. 460,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

