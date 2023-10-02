Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,697 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,152. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

