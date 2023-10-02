Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys New Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 929.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 97,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RDN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.18. 139,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

