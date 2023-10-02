Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 732 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 531.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 651,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,183,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,065,000 after purchasing an additional 274,074 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1,194.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 199,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 184,481 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UFPI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $107.57.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

