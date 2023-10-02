Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 3,584 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 118.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Copa Stock Down 1.0 %

Copa stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,687. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.01. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

