Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 347 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.91. 59,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

